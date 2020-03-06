Fossil’s WearOS Sport Smartwatch is platform-agnostic: $90 (Reg. up to $149)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Metal Smartwatch for $90 shipped. That’s up to $59 off pricing we’ve tracked over the last 3-months. Today’s deal is an Amazon offer that we’ve seen beaten just once before. This Fossil smartwatch sports a 41mm case size, heart rate tracking GPS monitoring, and a swim-proof design. Once topped off, this wearable achieves up to 24-hours of battery life. Since it runs WearOS, you’ll be able to pair with Android or iOS devices. In our hands-on review we called it “the best WearOS device for most people.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you’re not jazzed about wearing silicone on your wrist, don’t worry, today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to grab Fossil’s official 22mm Leather Watch Band for $21. Fossil touts that this band is made of “high-quality leather is well-known for its softness and ability to look good over time.”

If you’ve had your eye on TicWatch offerings, don’t miss out on the deals we spotted today starting from $128. There you’ll find three of the company’s WearOS-powered smartwatches to pick from.

Fossil Sport Metal Smartwatch:

This is one smart watch – receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

