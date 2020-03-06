Save up to 36% on TicWatch WearOS smartwatches with deals starting at $128

- Mar. 6th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention, and is one of the lowest prices to date. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and clocks in with up to 30-days of battery life on a single charge. You’ll of course find the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. With over 2,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.7/5 star rating. You can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for additional TicWatch WearOS deals.

Another standout from this batch of TicWatch WearOS deals is the S2 at $143.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $36 and matches our previous mention for the second-best offer we’ve seen to date. With the same WearOS experience in tow, TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters, GPS, heart rate monitoring, and 2-day battery. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more.

Lastly, you can step down to the $127.49 price point and bring home the Ticwatch C2 Wear OS Smartwatch on sale at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer not only matches our previous mention, but the Amazon low as well. Ticwatch C2 comes equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, battery life amounting to over 2-days of usage per charge, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars and checkout our review for more details.

Shop additional Android deals right here, including a series of new Amazon all-time lows on Google Pixel 4/XL.

TicWatch Pro Smartwatch features:

FAs a voice-based Artificial Intelligence startup, Mobvoi aims to define the next generation of human-machine interaction. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by Layered Display technology and two functioning modes. Smart Mode will get you 2 days of battery life and Essential Mode will net 30 days of battery life. If auto-switch to Essential Mode is turned on, then 5 days of battery life is possible.

