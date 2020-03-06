Google Pixel 4/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows with these discounts

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Best Buy or less if you’re willing to activate today and pay associated fees. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also the second-best price we’ve tracked, although previous deals have been locked to carriers for a year. The 128GB model is also on sale at $649, which is also $250 off. You’ll find the same discount being applied to Pixel 4 XL models, too, with the 128GB model marked down to $749.99. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.
While we’re on the subject of Android devices, you can currently grab the Motorola Moto One Action with 128GB worth of storage for $250. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and a match of the all-time low price. Learn more here.
Pixel 4 features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
