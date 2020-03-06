Google Pixel 4/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows with these discounts

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Best Buy or less if you’re willing to activate today and pay associated fees. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also the second-best price we’ve tracked, although previous deals have been locked to carriers for a year. The 128GB model is also on sale at $649, which is also $250 off. You’ll find the same discount being applied to Pixel 4 XL models, too, with the 128GB model marked down to $749.99. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

While we’re on the subject of Android devices, you can currently grab the Motorola Moto One Action with 128GB worth of storage for $250. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and a match of the all-time low price. Learn more here.

Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!