Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same sale price available at B&H as well as Best Buy. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $100, beats our previous mention by $30, and returns the price to its all-time low. Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details down below.

Because the Moto One Action touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for under $15. Or if you’d rather keep your new handset protected, Amazon has cases starting at around $5. Either way, these add-ons are notable ways to make the most out of the leftover cash from the Motorola Android smartphone deal.

If you’re in search of another Android experience, consider locking in this discount on LG’s unlocked G7 ThinQ Smartphone instead. Right now it’s currently $100 off, bringing the price down to $400. While we’re on the topic of discounts, why would you want to pay full price for Android apps? So be sure to check out our latest roundup of the best deals.

Motorola Moto One Action Android smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

