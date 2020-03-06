New Gozney Outdoor Oven adds professional pizza-making to your skill set

- Mar. 6th 2020 3:46 pm ET

While hopping from restaurant to restaurant can be fun, many would agree that there’s something special about making a delicious dinner at home for the whole family. Well, I guess part of it depends on how tasty and adventurous it is. Thankfully the Gozney Outdoor Oven is here and it’s bound to add a little spice to what’s currently going on in most kitchens. Available in four sizes, the Black Edition oven can be fueled using gas or wood and paves the way towards delectable homemade pizza.

Gozney Outdoor Oven takes homemade pizza to new heights

Whether you have a small family or a large one, the Gozney Outdoor Oven Black Edition has you covered with four sizes to choose from. The smallest oven measures 750mm by 750mm while the largest comes in at 1250mm by 1000mm. At the bare minimum you’ll be able to cook three 12-inch pizzas at a time and with the largest oven that number can be doubled.

Each Gozney Outdoor Oven is hand cast in the UK and made with easy assembly in mind. This amounts to each segment being able be “carried through any standard doorway and requiring no specialist trade.” While dubbed as a pizza oven, foodies will undoubtedly concoct all sorts of other tasty dishes with this stone structure.

Whether you prefer the convenience of gas or the natural approach of using wood, this Gozney Outdoor Oven aims to please by supporting either cooking method. Heat generated inside is locked-in thanks to a professional-grade insulation that surrounds the entire oven dome.

Gozney Outdoor Oven

Pricing and availability

As of this moment, the Black Edition Gozney Outdoor Oven is only available in the UK. If you’re in the US, you can hold onto hope as the company plans a North American release “soon.” When it does debut, expect pricing to be upwards of $5,000. Those of us that are unwilling to shell out this kind of money can scoop up the company’s existing ROCCBOX for $599, which is a much easier price to come to terms with.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I love to cook but rarely make time to do it. So even if I had a Gozney Outdoor Oven, my behavior is unlikely to change. That being said, I am a sucker for great pizza and it seems pretty clear that Gozney has the goods necessary to make your professional baking dreams come true. Well, so long as you have several thousand dollars set aside for it.

