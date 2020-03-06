Save big on Nomad Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more from $10

- Mar. 6th 2020 10:15 am ET

0

Nomad has kicked off a new Outlet Sale this morning, offering notable discounts on iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Shipping varies by location and is reflected at checkout. Our top pick is the Apple Watch 42/44mm Traditional Strap at $39.95. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for this strap, which was initially priced at $100. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Nomad’s Traditional Strap outfits your Apple Watch with a sleek design sporting brown leather and black hardware. It’s a great way to add some style to your wrist for a fraction of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is Nomad’s 1.5-meter USB to Lightning Battery Cable for $24.95. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a 50% savings and match of our previous mention. This unique Lightning cable sports a kevlar design and a 2800mAh internal power supply for powering up your gear wherever adventures take you. The battery itself is also wrapped in an aluminum housing, so you know it will be able to withstand more than your usual Lightning cable. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Nomad Apple Watch Traditional Strap features:

Each strap is made with true craftsmanship as we use the best in class materials and state of the art manufacturing techniques to create a strap that is unique to the market. Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look. Made from minimally treated, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating a handsome, rich leather strap with a look that is uniquely yours.

