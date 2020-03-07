Seagate’s 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD is the best of both worlds: $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got an original PS4 in your home, that means you’ve been living with a mere 500GB of storage. At first this may have seemed like enough, but games are now larger than ever and it’s now commonplace for AAA titles to take well over 100GBs each. Nabbing this drive expands capacity by up to 4 times while also providing a speed boost thanks to a hybrid design that combines solid state technology with a conventional hard drive. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a way to create an external HDD, consider using today’s savings to grab AUKEY’s USB-C Enclosure for $10 when clipping the on-page coupon. With support for 5Gbps transfer speeds you can be assured that it will go as quickly as the drive inside can handle.

Have a PC? Many towers are made with 3.5-inch drives in mind so the featured deal won’t fit too well. Not to worry, Corsair’s Dual Mounting Bracket is $8 and will quickly remedy this issue. It slides into a typical slot and provides mounting solutions for two 2.5-inch drives.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

  • Faster load times for non-stop performance and play
  • Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives
  • Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

