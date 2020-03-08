Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light has sunrise simulation for $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation for $39.97 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $5 of our previous mention, is the best we’ve seen in months. Everyone knows waking up in the morning can be a drag, and having a typical alarm only makes the experience even less entertaining. Enter the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, which helps you get up each morning with a sunrise simulating light gently wakes you up. There’s a built-in alarm clock as well, and there are ten brightness settings to use it as a reading lamp and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

Bring that same sunrise simulation into your smart home and make out for less than the featured deal. Over at Amazon you can grab a LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk light bulb for $29, allowing you to have your lights automatically come on in the morning and dim at night. HomeKit integration makes these bulbs a great pick for Siri users, as well.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light features:

Inspired by the naturally brightening light of the sunrise, the Philips HF3500 Wake-up Light gradually increases in brightness over a 30-minute period before your wakeup time, growing more intense until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing and increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally and comfortably. By the time light has filled the room, a gentle beep completes the wakeup experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

