Bonavita’s 1L Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle drops to $44 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Bonavita Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle for $44.06 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and is the best price we can find. Unlike the $30 standard edition, this 1-liter model features variable temperature control from 140 to 212-degrees for precise brewing. It has a real-time temperature display in the expanded base which also has a count-up timer, and 1-hour keep warm functionality alongside the stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need the variable temperature control and display, consider the basic Bonavita Electric Gooseneck Kettle at $30. It is otherwise very similar to today’s lead deal and also has a 4+ star rating, but you can save even more if you don’t mind ditching the gooseneck design here. The 1-liter AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Kettle will get the water boiled for $22 and carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 9,500 customers.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on vacuums, lighting, furniture, kitchenware, and more.

Bonavita 1.0L Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle:

Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C).

1000 watts for quick heating

Real-time temperature display

Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes. Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures

Count-up timer makes it easy to keep track of the brewing process

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!