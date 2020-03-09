Logitech’s G502 Hero SE gaming mouse hits $28 (Reg. $37), more from $22

Dell is offering the Logitech G502 Hero Special Edition Wired RGB Gaming Mouse for $27.99 shipped. Down from its list price of over $37 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering RGB lighting, this mouse is perfect for any setup since the colors can match the rest of your rig. Plus, the black and white design means it’ll match just about any other item on your desk, too. The 16,000 DPI sensor is customizable and means you can make this mouse as twitchy or smooth as you want. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other PC Gaming deals:

Looking to upgrade your gaming computer at the same time as picking up some new peripherals? Well, you’re in luck. We have a selection of desktops and laptops on sale from $649 right now, so be sure to give it a look. From 144Hz displays to the latest RTX 2070 graphics cards, we’ve got it all at unbeatable prices right now.

Logitech G502 Hero SE Mouse features:

High performance hero 16k sensor: Logitech most accurate sensor yet with upto 16,000 dpi for the ultimate in gaming speed, accuracy and responsiveness across entire dpi range

11 customizable buttons and onboard memory: Assign custom commands to the buttons and save Upto five ready to play profiles directly to the mouse

Adjustable weight system: Arrange upto five removable 3.6 gram weights inside the mouse for personalized weight and balance tuning.

