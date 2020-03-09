Enjoy your first month of MyPanera unlimited coffee for FREE (Reg. $9)

Panera is offering a month of its MyPanera Coffee Subscription for FREE when you use the code WWCoffee at checkout. Normally $9 per month, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked and unsurprisingly is the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee and even hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether you work from home and want a change of scenery or just enjoy a fresh cup of coffee on the way to work, this subscription is a great option. Learn more here.

Now, if you don’t want to join a paid subscription service, Starbucks offers a similar feature at no cost. Instead of giving you free coffee to start with, Starbucks gives no-cost refills on hot or iced coffee, cold brew, and tea while you’re on the same visit. Just know that you’ll have to buy the first cup and stay in-store in order to redeem this promo, as well as purchase it through the Starbucks app (in-store or order ahead.)

For those who’d rather make their own coffee at home, don’t miss out on this deal on a Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker. It’s within cents of its all-time low right now at $50 shipped, so don’t miss out on this deal if you’ve been in the market for a new brewer.

With your MyPanera Coffee subscription, you’ll get unlimited coffee for the price of about 4 cups.* That’s just under 30¢ a day for any size, any flavor: Light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, iced, or hot tea. Subscribe today, have some coffee, and do some great things. Use it just like a MyPanera reward. Order at the register or kiosks when you’re in the cafe, online or through our app. With a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription, there’s nothing stopping you from reaching your full coffee potential. Redeem your subscription once up to every two hours with unlimited refills while you’re in the cafe.

