Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker now within cents of all-time low at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker (DCBCM550BK) for $49.99 shipped. Originally $130, it sells for closer to $60 these days and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Dash’s cold brew system means “no more waiting overnight for your cold brew to steep.” It can make up to 42-ounces of ready-to-drink cold brew in about 5-minutes or up to 26 servings of cold brew concentrate for coffee cocktails, desserts, and other specialty drinks. You’ll find an on-board dial to set the intensity of your brew as well as a reusable filter, recipe book, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the near-instant cold brewing feature on today’s Dash maker, there are certainly more basic options out there for much less. Something like this Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker carries up to 1-quart of your favorite brew, a 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers, and a $20 price tag. Clearly a much more simple solution that costs a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal, you’ll just have to manage brew intensity manually and wait a little bit longer in some cases.

Go check out our video reviews on the Breville Barista Pro and the Wacaco Pipamoka machines before you drop by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s most notable deals for around the house.

Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

5 minute Coffee + concentrate: no more waiting overnight for your cold brew to steep. Dash Rapid cold brew system makes up to 42oz (1.5 L) of your fix in just 5 minutes. Or make up to 16 servings of cold brew concentrate – great for Coffee cocktails, desserts, and smoothies

Pick your brew: with the easy to turn dial and power button, easily choose and set your optimal cold brew flavor intensity: 5 min -light, 10 min – medium, 15 min – dark; still quicker than traditional methods

Simple + easy: just fill the Coffee container with grounds, the carafe with water, turn the dial, and done! fresh, rich, smooth cold brew is ready in a matter of minutes. Run the system again with just water for an easy clean

