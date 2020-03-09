Amazon has Optoma + ViewSonic 4K, 1080p, and pocket projectors priced from $170

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $169.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. This pocket projector sports a built-in 6700mAh battery that delivers up to 4.5-hours of power on a single charge. It produces 300-lumens and a 480p picture that can span 80-inches. This should prove to be quite handy for quick game or movie setups. Inputs include HDMI and USB. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projectors on sale.

More projectors on sale:

No matter which projector you choose, Cable Matters’ $13 Retractable HDMI Cable is a companion worth keeping around. In fact, I have at least three of these in my home. They’ve proven to be exceptionally handy for quickly connecting my friend’s consoles up for couch co-op gaming sessions.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

