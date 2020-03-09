Target has kicked off its latest promotion for new RedCard members, offering those that sign up for a debit or credit card $40 off a future order of $40 or more. All you’ll need to do in order to take advantage of the savings here is apply and be approved for a RedCard. Shortly afterwards, you’ll receive a code to use on your next purchase. This promotion is slated to run through March 22, which is when the $40 credit will have to be used by. Today’s offer is on top of the card’s usual 5% off purchases and other perks like expedited shipping and free returns. Based on whether you want to add a debit or credit card to your wallet, Target’s RedCard is available in either option. Learn more on this landing page. Head below for the full terms and conditions, as well as details on a promotion for existing RedCard holders.

Today Target is also giving existing RedCard members something to be excited about with another promotion. Now through March 14, shoppers will have a chance to take an extra 5% off a single online or in-store purchase when logging in with the Target Circle or Target app. These savings will be applied at checkout, just the same as the usual RedCard perk. This stacks with the usual 5% off, so you’ll effectively save 10% on your next order. Learn more about this offer right here.

Terms and Conditions:

Get a coupon for $40 off a $40+ qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit RedCard in-stores and at Target.com between 3/8/20-3/21/20. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their RedCard and will be valid through 5/2/20. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, select baby products (Baby Born, DockATot, Elvie, HALO, Infant Optics, Peg Perego, Philips Avent), Bose, Casper, clinic & pharmacy, dairy milk, DSLR cameras & lenses, Elf on the Shelf, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, Harry’s and Flamingo, HP, JBL, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, limited-time designer partnerships, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Polder, power shave, power dental, prepaid cards, PS4 hardware, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Target Optical, select toys (Barbie Dreamhouse, Disney Frozen Castle, Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Puppy, Frozen Castle and Smart Home, Hot Wheels Colossal Crash, Hot Wheels id, Imaginext Batmobile, LEGO, L.O.L., Mega Bloks, Nerf Ultra, Pictionary Air, Thomas and Friends Wood), Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, Vera Bradley bedding, Weber, and Xbox One hardware. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners.

