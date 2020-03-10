Woot’s Apple Watch blowout offers refurb deals from $110 across various models

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models from $109.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes from $144.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. Woot is calling these “refurbished” but there is a clause on the page that says buyers can aspect a moderate level of wear. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re ultimately not pleased with the condition. You can expect updates for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on Apple Watches and more.

Leverage your savings and grab an extra Watch band. Our roundup has all of the best third-party options out there starting at $5 in various styles and colors.

Apple Watch Series 2 features:

Apple Watch Series 2 is a superior sports watch that measures your workouts with detailed customizable metrics. An advanced activity tracker that shows you how often you move, exercise, and stand, and lets you share your progress. A powerful health tool that helps you be more conscious of your overall well-being, starting with your heart rate. And an all-day assistant that provides instant access to the people, apps, and information you care about most. There are cases made from aluminum and stainless steel and a full range of interchangeable bands in a variety of styles, colors, and materials.

