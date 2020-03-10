Today only, save on Champion apparel up to 30% off at Amazon from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off on C9 Champion for the whole family. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Cold Weather Running Pant for $20.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $30, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pants will help to keep you warm during spring training and are lightweight. They also feature sweat-wicking material and stretch fabric to help keep you comfortable. Best of all, the jogger fit is very stylish and can be worn during workouts or casual events. Reviews are still coming in, however Champion is well-known. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cold Weather Running Pants $21 (Orig. $30)
- Soft Touch Layer Hoodie $21 (Orig. $30)
- Elevated Long Sleeve Shirt $17 (Orig. $25)
- Lightweight Knit Training Pants $14 (Orig. $20)
- Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Full Zip Cardio Jacket $21 (Orig. $30)
- High Waist Cropped Legging $17 (Orig. $25)
- Long Sleeve French Terry Top $17 (Orig. $25)
- High Waist Jacquard Legging $28 (Orig. $40)
- Storm Sneaker $26 (Orig. $37)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!