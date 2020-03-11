Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $280, a price you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you over 28%, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re hoping to create the ultimate desk setup powered by a MacBook, look no further than the TS3 Plus. This hub features a whole host of I/O for your Mac, including five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Plus, 85W USB-C charging allows you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering your Mac. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 605 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

Should you be looking to save even more compared to today’s featured deal, opt for Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $128. Here you’ll ditch the more full-fledged hub capabilities in favor of a more portable alternative. The bus-powered design touts DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0, and Ethernet ports. Those differences earn it a more affordable price as well, at $72 less than the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 dock.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit. This dock contains two bi-directional 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 ports, each of which utilizes the reversible USB Type-C connector and also supports 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 and dual-bandwidth DisplayPort 1.2, allowing you to connect up to two 4K/60 Hz displays simultaneously, or one 5K Thunderbolt 3 display.

