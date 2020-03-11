HORI Split Pad Pro supersizes your Nintendo Switch’s controller: $34 (Reg. $50)

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the HORI Split Pad Pro for $33.74 shipped. That’s over $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. If playing on Joy-Con controllers feels cramped to you, HORI Split Pad Pro is here to save the day. It attaches to Nintendo Switch and delivers a full-size controller with all the buttons you’re used to and even adds some extras that can be programmed to your liking. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to our hands-on review to learn more.

Want to use a PlayStation or Xbox One controller with your Switch? You could opt for 8Bitdo’s Wireless Bluetooth Adapter at $20 and you’ll be all set to do so. Bear in mind that this plugs into the dock, meaning that you won’t be able to play with your preferred controller when in portable mode.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch accessories, did you catch our review of HomeSpot? This handy USB-C device plugs into your portable console and allows it to pair with AirPods and other wireless headphones.

HORI Split Pad Pro features:

Full-size controller experience in handheld mode

Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and D-Pad

Programmable rear buttons, Turbo, assignable buttons, and more

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

