Masterbuilt’s combo Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill drops to $150 today (Reg. $240+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill (SH19260119) for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery otherwise. This model regularly fetches between $190 and $280 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. This combo grill is capable of providing your cookouts with that delicious smokey flavor all from one-single unit. Along with 390-square feet of total cooking surface, the included hopper can carry up to 11.5lbs. of wood pellets while porcelain-coated grates and an adjustable digital temperature gauge round out the feature set. While it might be a bit cold for outdoor get togethers for some, the winter weather has never stopped us from firing up the grill and there’s nothing like an off-season deal to have you prepped for spring. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can save some cash with this Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker or with this $100 model. But whichever you go with, there’s more than enough savings on-hand to score some Traeger Hickory 100% All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets at $19 so you’re ready to go on day-one when your new smoker arrives.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional discounts on cookware, blenders, coffee makers, coolers, and much more.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill:

Porcelain-coated grate and warming rack

390-Inches² total cooking area

Easy dial temperature control with digital readout

Pellet Hopper holds over 11.5 lbs of wood pellets for hours of cooking without reloading

Pellet Hopper cleanout – empty pellets easily

