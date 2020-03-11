Monoprice is currently taking up to 33% off a selection of its sit-stand desk converters and accessories. Shipping varies per item, but you’ll find most are eligible for free delivery. One standout is on the Workstream 36-inch Electric Workstation Desk Converter at $189.99 shipped. Down from $240, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches. A built-in keyboard tray helps keep your setup tidy and a 2.4A USB port ensures you have a place to plug in phones and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other standouts from the standing desk converter sale.

Also available in today’s sale at Monoprice, you’ll find plenty of other ways to turn your regular old desk into a standing one. The most affordable option falls to the Workstream Ultra-Slim Sit-Stand Table Desk Converter is $89.99 shipped. Down from $124, today’s offer saves you 27% and marks a new low. While you won’t find a motorized design like the lead deal, it still brings a standing desk into your home office just the same. Rated 5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

No matter which of today’s discounted options you decide on, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to either of the three standing desk deals.

Workstream Electric Workstation Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!