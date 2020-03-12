Latest Echo Dot is down to $25 for today only (50% off)

Today only, Woot offers the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers.

Save further and consider going with the Echo Flex instead at $25. You’ll miss out on the kid-focused features from the lead deal, but the price is certainly very compelling. Notable specs here include a compact design that can go just about anywhere in your home that’s to its integrated plug-in and small footprint. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

