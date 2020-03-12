Add NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 GPU to your gaming rig for just $300 (Reg. $360+)

Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Graphics Card (GV-N2060IXOC-6GD rev. 2.0) for $299.99 shipped. While third-parties at Amazon charge around $420 for this card right now, you can get most RTX 2060 GPUs for around $360 these days. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for a card of this type and is the lowest available. The RTX 2060 has on-board ray-tracing graphics which can make your games come to life like never before. You’ll get 6GB of VRAM in this graphics card which is perfect for gaming in 1080p or 1440p. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more about RTX in our announcement coverage.

Save a few bucks when opting for the ZOTAC GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU. While it doesn’t sport on-card ray-tracing, at $260, it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget who just want to game at 1080p without pushing the limits of ultra settings.

Now, with some of your savings, you’ll want to grab a NVMe SSD. The WD Blue SN550 offers 250GB of speedy storage at $55 shipped. With speeds of up to 2.4GB/s, the SN550 tramples older SATA-based SSDs which used to only reach 500MB/s speeds. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 GPU features:

6GB 192-Bit GDDR6

Core Clock 1695 MHz

1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

1920 CUDA Cores

PCI Express 3.0 x16

