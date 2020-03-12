iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 handles your chores at $300 (Save $200)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate, like you’ll find currently at Lowe’s, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 890 works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control. A 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and patented dirt detection sensors round out the features. So if you’re looking to cross another chore off your list, bringing home the Roomba 980 will ensure that manually vacuuming is a thing of the past. With over 1,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $200. For $70 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. This is also a well-reviewed option, with 8,600 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Alexa-enabled ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mop. Down from $230, right now it can be yours for $174 at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

