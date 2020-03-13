Amazon’s Gold Box offers kitchen essentials from $28 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off kitchen essentials. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Excalibur 9-tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $189.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $250 with today’s deal marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model sports 9-trays with 15-square feet of drying space. The adjustable thermostat can handle temperatures between 105- to 165-degrees. Works well for various food groups, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat for jerky, and fruit puree for fruit roll-ups. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Chef’s Choice 15 Professional Knife Sharpener for $98.99. As a comparison, you’d usually pay around $125 for this model. Notable specs here include an electric sharpening design that offers “flexible spring guides for automatic adjustment and accurate control of the sharpening angle.” Geat for freshening up your knife selection and ensuring that your blades are ready for summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump over to this page for even more deals in today’s Gold Box on knife sharpeners. Our home goods guide is also jam-packed with deals on everyday kitchen essentials and more.

Excalibur Food Dehydrator features:

9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space

Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables. Temperature range is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky

Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer

Great for large families, gardeners, and sportsmen. Dehydrate fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat for jerky, fruit puree for fruit roll-ups, raise bread or make homemade yogurt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!