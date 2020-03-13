Carhartt’s Full Swing Chore Jacket is on sale for $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Men’s Full Swing Chore Coat for $50 shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jacket is available in three color options and has stretch material for added comfort. It also feature sweat-wicking and waterproof material to help keep you dry. Carhartt is known for its high quality material, and this style was made to last you for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 290 reviews. Find even more deals from Carhartt below.

With your savings, you can score the Carhartt Men’s Work Flex Spandex Gloves with Water Repellant Palms for $15.94. These gloves features breathable fabric and durable material to help protect your fingers. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 550 reviews from Amazon customers.

Carhartt Full Swing Chore Coat features:

Movement-enhancing stretch panel between your shoulders for instant recovery and powerfully-increased range of motion.

More room to bend in the elbows equals greater, harder-hitting range of motion to get the job done.

Stretch panels under the arms unleash maximum range of motion and prevent your sleeves from bunching up.

Mighty back bi-swing between shoulders for instant recovery, flex elbow for less restriction, and freedom gusset under the arms.

