Philips hue LightStrip Plus adds HomeKit-enabled color for $35, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips hue White and Color LightStrip Plus for $34.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $80 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it drop as low as $50 previously. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Philips Hue LightStrip offers HomeKit control along with bright and vibrant color. It’s great for adding color to your workspace or behind a desk. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal and pick up the LightStrip Plus Extension for just $11.99. That’s a no-brainer addition to the base kit above at over 50% off the regular price. This is an easy way to extend your new LIghtStrip Plus setup and make the most of your savings at the same time.

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus features:

The Philips Hue White and Color Light strip Plus provides limitless possibilities for an extraordinary experience. Add a Light Strip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. The Light strip Plus gives the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.

