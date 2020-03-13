Enjoy AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more on Samsung’s 65-inch 4K QLED TV at $358 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 65-inch Q70 Series 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 for $939.88 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $2,200, we’ve more recently seen it going for $1,298. Today’s offer saves you $358, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s 65-inch Q70 TV touts a 4K-ready QLED panel that’s supplemented by full array dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s HomeKit for integrating with your Siri setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Built-in streaming media player functionality and four HDMI ports round out the features here. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

If getting higher-end image quality, better local dimming, and other features like AirPlay 2 integration aren’t worth the premium price on the lead model, consider Samsung’s 7 Series 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $689 instead. Sure this lower-cost alternative may not scream home theater like the Q70 series will, but it’ll still provide a notable experience for watching movies and more.

In case you missed it from yesterday, TiVo is discounting nearly its entire lineup of DVRs and streamers from $100.

Samsung 65-inch Q70 4K TV features:

The Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV’s full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes, plus an intelligent 4K processor that upscales the picture and optimizes every scene for an optimal Samsung 4K TV picture. Powered by Quantum dots, this QLED UHD TV offers 4x the resolution (3,840 x 2,160) of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color.

