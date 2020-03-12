TiVo discounts nearly entire lineup of DVRs and streamers from $100

TiVo is running a number of promotions currently on its set-top DVR and streaming media players with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the BOLT OTA at $149.99 bundled with lifetime service for an additional $99.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $250 for the set-top box and $150 for the all-in plan. Note: you’ll have to scroll down the page halfway to make your selection and choose a service plan. TiVo Bolt OTA lets cord-cutters enjoy all the perks of TiVo’s robust channel guide, plus plenty of storage, and access to streaming content from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. There’s even support for 4K, so you’re not missing out on any of those pixels, either. Rounding out the list of notable features is TiVo’s VOX Remote, which lets you watch hands-free by connecting your system with an Alexa speaker. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Another standout is the TiVo BOLT VOX 1TB for $199.99, which is down $100 from the usual price. You can add lifetime all-in service for an additional $249.99, which is a $50 price drop. TiVo Bolt VOX offers all of your favorite DVR features bundled with a streaming media player. It delivers 4K content as well via services like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. This model is designed to be used in tandem with a cable provider. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those new to a cable-free lifestyle will want to check out our guide to cord-cutting services and devices. It can be tough to know just how to break free from the cable giants, but Bradley is here to walk you through everything you need to know.

TiVo BOLT OTA features:

Record up to 4 shows at once (up to 150 HD recording hours)

Stream 4K shows from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more

Enjoy fan favorite features like SkipMode ® , QuickMode ® and more

, QuickMode and more HD antenna-compatible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!