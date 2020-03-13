This USB-C hub has SD/microSD, USB-A, and Thunderbolt 3 for just $10 on Amazon

- Mar. 13th 2020 6:57 pm ET

0

UtechSmart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code ORCAHHXT at checkout. This is over 50% off its regular going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering SD, microSD, USB-A, and USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 charging and data passthrough, this hub brings many missing ports back to your MacBook. It plugs into the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the side of your computer ensuring that it’s sturdy and ready to go with anything that you do. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to convert two USB-A items to USB-C will want to check out this multi-pack of nonda adapters for just $9 Prime shipped. While you only save $1 here, these are much smaller and more portable when compared to today’s lead deal.

However, save even more when you opt for this 2-pack of Rankie USB-C to USB-A adapters at under $5 Prime shipped. It’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal and still allows you to easily plug in legacy devices to your brand-new MacBook.

UtechSmart USB-C Hub features:

UtechSmart 6-in-2 Type C adapter expand your Mac laptop ability with 3 USB 3. 0 port , Thunderbolt 3 USB C female ports and SD/TF card reader. Bring all your needs into one slim hub. Specially designed for MacBook pro 2016/2017/2018 and MacBook Air 2018/2019. [Note]This Hub can not connect with laptop with a case, you need remove the MacBook protective case before using type C hub adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals UtechSmart

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide