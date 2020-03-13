This USB-C hub has SD/microSD, USB-A, and Thunderbolt 3 for just $10 on Amazon

UtechSmart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code ORCAHHXT at checkout. This is over 50% off its regular going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering SD, microSD, USB-A, and USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 charging and data passthrough, this hub brings many missing ports back to your MacBook. It plugs into the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the side of your computer ensuring that it’s sturdy and ready to go with anything that you do. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to convert two USB-A items to USB-C will want to check out this multi-pack of nonda adapters for just $9 Prime shipped. While you only save $1 here, these are much smaller and more portable when compared to today’s lead deal.

However, save even more when you opt for this 2-pack of Rankie USB-C to USB-A adapters at under $5 Prime shipped. It’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal and still allows you to easily plug in legacy devices to your brand-new MacBook.

UtechSmart USB-C Hub features:

UtechSmart 6-in-2 Type C adapter expand your Mac laptop ability with 3 USB 3. 0 port , Thunderbolt 3 USB C female ports and SD/TF card reader. Bring all your needs into one slim hub. Specially designed for MacBook pro 2016/2017/2018 and MacBook Air 2018/2019. [Note]This Hub can not connect with laptop with a case, you need remove the MacBook protective case before using type C hub adapter.

