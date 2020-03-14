NVIDIA’s Shield TV sports 4K Dolby Vision + more for $130 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the NVIDIA Shield TV 4K HDR Streaming Stick for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from its $150 going rate, this saves you $20, is $5 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked, and is only the second time we’ve seen a discount offered. Offering support for 4K HDR playback, including Dolby Vision, the NVIDIA Shield TV is the perfect upgrade for any home theater. It’ll let you stream Amazon Prime Movies, Google Play, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus, with Google Assistant built-in, you can easily ask it questions about movies, TV shows, or actors and have it find you the next flick to watch. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget but still want 4K streaming? Well, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a great alternative. It comes in at a far lower cost of $50 shipped and offers some fantastic features, like HDR, Alexa, and more. Just keep in mind that there’s no direct Google support here with Assistant, so this is only better if you’re in Amazon’s voice-controlled ecosystem.

However, if you’re okay waiting a few extra days, and ditching the premium Android TV and Fire TV operating systems, the Roku Premiere offers 4K playback for $29 shipped on Amazon. There’s no voice remote here, though Roku does work well with both Alexa and Assistant speakers if you already have those around your home.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

