Apple Watch Series 5 deals return with GPS + Cellular models $50 off

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for $50 off GPS + Cellular models. Browse through the entire selection to see everything on sale. Retailers like Best Buy are charging full price on most models and today’s deal matches our post-holiday mentions. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

