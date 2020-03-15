Score Fossil’s stainless steel HR smartwatch at $109.50 (New low, Reg. $149)

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm with Stainless Steel Band for $109.65 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. There are a few other styles available in today’s sale. Having dropped from $149 down to $129 at Amazon, today’s offer slashes off an extra $20. This beats our previous mention by $9 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. Plus, a stainless steel casing and band offer a stylish appearance. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

While a stainless steel band may look snazzy for wearing to the office and the like, it’s not ideal for workouts. So a perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather and more in order to change up the watch’s style.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!