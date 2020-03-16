Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $8: Projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, more

- Mar. 16th 2020 9:04 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Mars II Projector for $369.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s iPhone-matching color 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $22.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERCMF7 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40. With a 10000mAh battery and USB-C PD connectivity, this is a great option for powering up the latest devices. Plus Anker has color-matched the casing to the latest iPhones from Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker Nebula II features:

  • Stunning Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass.
  • Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.
  • Binge-Watch in Style: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more wherever you go on Mars II movie projector. Seamlessly display your favorite Android 7.1 content for endless hours of entertainment.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more.
