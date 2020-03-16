Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $8: Projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Mars II Projector for $369.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Another standout is Anker’s iPhone-matching color 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $22.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERCMF7 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40. With a 10000mAh battery and USB-C PD connectivity, this is a great option for powering up the latest devices. Plus Anker has color-matched the casing to the latest iPhones from Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerPort Atom PD 2 Wall Charger: $34 (Reg. $55)
- 5-port Desktop Charger with PD: $31 (Reg. $50)
- 7.5W PowerWave Qi Pad: $8 (Reg. $12)
- w/ code AKA253SD
- Nebula Capsule Max Projector: $399.50 (Reg. $470)
- PowerLine III USB-A to Lightning Cable: $13 (Reg. $16)
Anker Nebula II features:
- Stunning Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass.
- Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.
- Binge-Watch in Style: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more wherever you go on Mars II movie projector. Seamlessly display your favorite Android 7.1 content for endless hours of entertainment.
