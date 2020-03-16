Apple 13-inch MacBook Air up to $250 off, delivering some of the best prices yet

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s a $199 savings, but if you want to save further, go to B&H where upgraded models with more storage and RAM are as much as $250 off. This marks some of the best deals we’ve tracked to date and matches our previous mention on the 256GB configurations.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and up to 512GB 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Make sure you jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Catalina (10.13)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!