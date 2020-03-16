Amazon is offering the Arlo Video Doorbell for $129.98 shipped. Normally $150, this is a match of its all-time low and is only the third time we’ve tracked a price drop like this historically. The Arlo Video Doorbell is perfect for the smart home that’s already well-established in NETGEAR’s Arlo ecosystem. It sports 1080p recording, two-way audio conversations, and both motion detections and alerts. Arlo also offers night vision and a built-in siren that can be triggered either by you through a notification or automatically based on an event. The best part? You can even pre-record a message to speak to visitors if you’re busy and unable to make it to the door. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a slightly lower-cost alternative, check out the Ring Video Doorbell. While it records in 720p instead of 1080p, and lives within Amazon’s Ring ecosystem, it’s still a great option for keeping an eye on who’s at your door. Plus, at $100, it’ll save you a few bucks in the process, too.

On a tighter budget? Well, just grab a Wyze Cam. It’s available on Amazon for under $25 Prime shipped and records in 1080p both locally and in the cloud (for free!) While it’s not designed to replace your doorbell, just aim it out a nearby window and you’ll have a constant video feed of who’s there, giving you a similar end result.

Another way you can secure your home is with a smart lock. This model from Schlage offers HomeKit compatibility at $167, which is down quite a bit from its regular going rate of $205.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

See more at your front door- get the bigger picture of who’s there and capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas. See a person from head to toe or a package on the ground with a 180 Degree viewing angle.

Home security in the palm of your hand-receive notifications when motion is detected and watch live streaming video from your smartphone or tablet.

More ways to answer- see and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio, or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

Night vision & built in Smart siren- see who’s at your door at night, even without a light on &trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event

Visitor messaging-guests can leave you a voice message if you’re unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience.

