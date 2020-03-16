Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt upgrades your Siri setup for $167 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Matte Black for $166.84 shipped. Typically selling for $205, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, is the best price we’ve seen in over 8-months, and comes within $11 of the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers. More below.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $114. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Schlage Sense mentioned above, namely the aforementioned Siri integration.

Elsewhere in the world of smart home discounts, we’re still seeing Amazon’s Echo Show Alexa displays on sale from $70. That’s on top of a $100 price cut on Roborock’s S4 laser-guided robotic vacuum.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Matte Black makes daily life easier and more convenient. Enter an access code on the touchscreen to unlock the door instead of searching your pockets for keys. Pair the lock with your smartphone over Bluetooth . Share access with trusted friends and family with just a few taps in the Schlage Sense app – no more keeping track of spare keys.

