Make a healthier choice, Emerald’s Digital Air Fryer now at $45 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $44.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $140 at Best Buy, this model usually sells in the $80 range at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is within $5 of the Black Friday 2019 price tag and matching the lowest we had tracked before that. Ditch the deep fryer for a much more healthy choice that provides similar results. The Emerald Air Fryer uses little to no oil to achieve that delicious crispy flavor with adjustable temperature controls and a built-in cooking timer. Other features include a digital control panel/display for choosing your preset cooking program and more. The non-stick frying basket is both removable and easy to clean because of it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You can save slightly with this smaller Chefman model at $40 on Amazon, but even the mini Dash air fryers at about half the size sell for the same price as today’s lead deal. The Emerald 5.2L offer above is easily among the most affordable options we can find in any capacity right now. Whichever model you go with, ensuring you have a nice set of tongs like this Rubbermaid option at $11 will make taking food out of the basket much easier.

While we are talking cookers, Instant Pot’s Viva 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker dropped to $50 for today only and you’ll find plenty more in our Home Goods Guide.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions. Select from one of the seven preset programs, and start cooking with the press of a button. Adjustable temperature control from 180°F to 400°F.

