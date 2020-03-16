Instant Pot’s Viva 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model currently fetches $100 at Walmart and is now at the best we can find. It also one of the lowest prices we can find on any 6-quart Instant Pot right now. This model features 15 smart meal programs at the touch of a button including everything from stews, soups, and cakes to yogurt and much more. Aside from its obvious 1-pot dinner design, it also ships with all the accessories you’ll need including a steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, and a measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal is one of the most affordable Instant Pot cookers out there. Even the 3-quart Duo model sells for $10 more at Amazon right now. Your best bet for a similarly sized 1-pot meal solution for less would be something like this Crock-Pot Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Slow Cooker at $27 Prime shipped. It doesn’t include nearly as many preset programs, but it provides just as much space as today’s lead deal with solid ratings for nearly half the price.

We are also still seeing the larger Instant Pot Duo Evo down at $110 right here, and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

I nstant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker :

Create a variety of delicious foods with this Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one pressure cooker. The versatile design and 15 smart programs let you pressure cook, slow-cook, steam and saute everything from stews to cakes and yogurt. This Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one has a delay start function that lets you schedule cooking so you can come home to fresh, delicious meals.

