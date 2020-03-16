NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router drops to $250 (Reg up to $480), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $249.99 shipped. Having dropped from $350, it still fetches as much as $480 at retailers like B&H. Today’s offer saves you up to $230, is only the first time we’ve seen it under $300, and marks a new all-time low. Dishing out up to 2,500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 can supply 7.2Gb/s speeds to connected devices. There are six Gigabit Ethernet ports around back, allowing for expansion of your wired network, as well. Other notable features include link aggregation, a 10G SFP+ port, 60Hz 802.11ad support, and even Plex server capabilities. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $35.

Other notable deals include:

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Router features:

With support for 802.11ac Quad Stream Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from NETGEAR supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz, 4×4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity, and extended 5 GHz frequency support. In addition to enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, the Nighthawk X10 also features 802.11ad Wi-Fi operating on the 60 GHz frequency supporting data transfer rates of up to 4.6 Gbps.

