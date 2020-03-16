NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router drops to $250 (Reg up to $480), more from $35

- Mar. 16th 2020 8:16 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $249.99 shipped. Having dropped from $350, it still fetches as much as $480 at retailers like B&H. Today’s offer saves you up to $230, is only the first time we’ve seen it under $300, and marks a new all-time low. Dishing out up to 2,500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 can supply 7.2Gb/s speeds to connected devices. There are six Gigabit Ethernet ports around back, allowing for expansion of your wired network, as well. Other notable features include link aggregation, a 10G SFP+ port, 60Hz 802.11ad support, and even Plex server capabilities. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $35.

Other notable deals include:

  • NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $70 (Reg. $100) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
      • Supports up to 400Mb/s speeds
  • TP-Link 802.11ac Range extender: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
  • NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $75 (Reg. $110) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
      • Supports up to 500Mb/s speeds

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Router features:

With support for 802.11ac Quad Stream Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from NETGEAR supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz, 4×4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity, and extended 5 GHz frequency support. In addition to enhanced 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, the Nighthawk X10 also features 802.11ad Wi-Fi operating on the 60 GHz frequency supporting data transfer rates of up to 4.6 Gbps.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Networking

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

