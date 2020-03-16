Tote any MacBook in Solo’s Altitude 17.3-inch Backpack: $55.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $55.45 shipped. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. With an abundance of compartments throughout, this stylish bag is ready to stow cables, keys, a water bottle, and more. You’ll also find a dedicated slot for a MacBook, ChromeBook, or PC that accommodates sizes ranging from 13- to 17-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re toting a 16-inch MacBook Pro or something smaller, you could opt for Amazon’s Campus Backpack at $15 to drastically curb spending. It features a slick design and water-resistant exterior.

Now that you’ve got a new travel bag, consider giving your home office a nice upgrade with Sceptre’s 24-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $140. For those of you that aren’t into the idea of curved monitors, we have also spotted a couple of others priced from $110.

Solo Altitude Backpack features:

Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!