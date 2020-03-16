Tote any MacBook in Solo’s Altitude 17.3-inch Backpack: $55.50 (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 16th 2020 5:07 pm ET

$55.50
0

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $55.45 shipped. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in more than a year. With an abundance of compartments throughout, this stylish bag is ready to stow cables, keys, a water bottle, and more. You’ll also find a dedicated slot for a MacBook, ChromeBook, or PC that accommodates sizes ranging from 13- to 17-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re toting a 16-inch MacBook Pro or something smaller, you could opt for Amazon’s Campus Backpack at $15 to drastically curb spending. It features a slick design and water-resistant exterior.

Now that you’ve got a new travel bag, consider giving your home office a nice upgrade with Sceptre’s 24-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $140. For those of you that aren’t into the idea of curved monitors, we have also spotted a couple of others priced from $110.

Solo Altitude Backpack features:

Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$55.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Backpack solo

About the Author