Sonos Playbase delivers AirPlay 2, more for $583 (Reg. $699)

- Mar. 16th 2020 7:37 am ET

$583
0

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbase in White for $582.98 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $699 with today’s deal besting our previous mention by $4. The Playbase has a custom-built 10 speaker array inside of it, providing room-filling audio that will bring your movies to life. Plus, you can add rear speakers with a Sonos One or even Play:1 to enjoy an even greater surround sound experience and it supports AirPlay 2. Includes optical input. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, but still packing great sound, consider going with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar for $178. You’ll save big over the lead deal above but still be able to enjoy booming sound. Of course, you’ll also have to ditch the AirPlay connectivity, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sonos Playbase features:

  • Full-theater sound for tvs on stands and furniture. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too
  • Pair with Sub and two Play:1s for full surround sound. Sync wirelessly with other Sonos speakers to enjoy TV, sports and music throughout your home.
  • Custom-built 10-speaker array delivers a completely immersive audio experience. Robust construction securely supports tvs up to 75 lbs
  • Dimensions (H x W x D) 2.28 x 28.35 x 14.96 inches, feet must be at least 2.3 inch tall to allow for PLAYBASE clearance
  • Simple two-cord setup. Control from your existing TV remote, or wirelessly connect on the Sonos app from your smart device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$583
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp