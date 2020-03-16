Sonos Playbase delivers AirPlay 2, more for $583 (Reg. $699)

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbase in White for $582.98 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $699 with today’s deal besting our previous mention by $4. The Playbase has a custom-built 10 speaker array inside of it, providing room-filling audio that will bring your movies to life. Plus, you can add rear speakers with a Sonos One or even Play:1 to enjoy an even greater surround sound experience and it supports AirPlay 2. Includes optical input. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, but still packing great sound, consider going with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar for $178. You’ll save big over the lead deal above but still be able to enjoy booming sound. Of course, you’ll also have to ditch the AirPlay connectivity, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sonos Playbase features:

Full-theater sound for tvs on stands and furniture. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too

Pair with Sub and two Play:1s for full surround sound. Sync wirelessly with other Sonos speakers to enjoy TV, sports and music throughout your home.

Custom-built 10-speaker array delivers a completely immersive audio experience. Robust construction securely supports tvs up to 75 lbs

Dimensions (H x W x D) 2.28 x 28.35 x 14.96 inches, feet must be at least 2.3 inch tall to allow for PLAYBASE clearance

Simple two-cord setup. Control from your existing TV remote, or wirelessly connect on the Sonos app from your smart device

