TOMS takes 20% off its most popular styles during its Flash Sale deals from $40

- Mar. 16th 2020 11:31 am ET

0

TOMS puts a pep in your step during its current Flash Sale that takes 20% off popular styles with promo code FLASH20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The TRVL Lite Low Sneakers are on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $100. These all white sneakers are great for everyday wear and can easily be worn with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. The shoes can be worn by both men or women alike and they have a rigid outsole that promotes traction throughout the day. They were also designed to be lightweight and cushioned to promote comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS Flash Sale below or shop all of the deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

