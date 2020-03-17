Amazon slashes Google Pixel Slate down to $455 (Reg. up to $799)

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 1.1GHz m3/8GB/64GB for $455.08 shipped. That’s another $44 off its recent price drop from $799 and comes within $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’re a Chrome OS veteran or simply wanting to take it for a spin, Pixel Slate is a great option to consider. Since the OS and device are made by Google, you know that both hardware and software are made with each other in mind. It boasts a large 12.3-inch display that’s ready for split-screen multitasking or working on large Google Docs. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Peek at our review to learn more.

Take advantage of USB-C charging by affordably scoring a secondary power adapter. RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger is $33 when clipping the on-page coupon. Thanks to GaN technology, this wall adapter is “engineered to be 50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger.”

Need a new backpack? Solo Altitude is currently marked down to $55.50. Regularly fetching $80, this offer shaves $25 off, paving the way towards a stylish upgrade worth peeking at.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

12.3 inch molecular Display with 6 million pixels brings your favorite movies and videos to life. Tuned to Perfection, the Dual front firing speakers deliver a premium Audio experience

Get more done with powerful multitasking tools including split screen, multi window browsing, and collaboration apps like Google docs, sheets, and slides

