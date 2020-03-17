Control 15 devices with Logitech’s Harmony 950 Remote at $170 (Save $80)

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Universal Remote Control for $169.99 shipped. Also find it on sale at Best Buy as well. Usually fetching up to $250, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats the competing sale price at Crutchfield by $30, and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in several months. This universal remote can tame up to 15 different devices, meaning you’ll never have to fumble over remotes again to enjoy movie night. Centered around a built-in IR blaster, this remote has a touchscreen display and can be programmed to control multiple devices at once for easily setting scenes and the like. With over 535 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. More details down below.

For those who may find today’s feature deal to be a little bit of overkill for their needs, the Logitech Harmony Companion offers a similar home theater-commanding experience for less. At $100, you’ll pocket an extra $70 from the Harmony 950, but that comes at the cost of only being able to control eight devices.

If neither of these options fits your needs, we still have some additional recommendations for you to consider. So be sure to check out our top selections of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony 950 features:

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

