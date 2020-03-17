DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Make Magazine for $13.95 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price tag. Regularly $30 via DiscountMags and more like $35 direct from Make, today’s deal is the lowest price around and the best we can find. For comparison sake, the digital Kindle subscription sells for $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal price is available for up to as many as 4-years using the same code. Head below for more details.

Make Magazine brings all your “sci-fi gadget fantasies to life” and is specifically aimed at “hobbyists, gadget-lovers, and do-it yourself enthusiasts.” It is filled to the brim with awesome DIY projects you can do at home with the kids or in your free-time including everything from balsa wood airplanes to helicopter robots. That’s on top of skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, all of which are “accessible by all ages and skill ranges.”

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax on Make Magazine, or anything else DiscountMags sells for that matter. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Outside of today’s Make Magazine deal, we still have loads of reading material from ComiXology starting from $1 right here. But if it’s the novels you’re after, our roundup of the best new books to pick up is the place you need to be right now and don’t forget to grab your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies for March.

Make Magazine:

As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges. Dozens of projects that you can do in every issue covering Robots, Drones, 3D printing and more. Tips and skill building tutorials with inspiration from the leaders of the Maker community.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!