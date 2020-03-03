Each month we cover the best new reads and March is full of notable books. So if you need a book for your spring break beach trip or just looking for a new novel to jump into, you’re in luck. This March there are an array of thrillers, romance novels, history books, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for March and be sure to check out February’s Reading List as well.

Once Upon a Sunset

If you’re looking for a good beach read, Once Upon A Sunset by Tif Marcelo sounds very interesting. Diana is sent on a trip of a lifetime to the Philippines after the death of her grandmother and a bad breakup. She quickly finds out that her grandfather she thought died in World War II actually has another family in the Philippines. So not only does she have a once-in-a-lifetime trip, she also gets to meet the relatives she never knew she had and will change her life forever. Add this title to your collection for under $12.

These Ghosts Are Family

Just released today, These Ghosts are Family by Maisy Card was noted by Entertainment Weekly to the most-anticipated book of 2020. This book is based on a family secret that’s over 30-years old, where the main character Standford faked his death and stole the identity of his best friend. He soon meets his firstborn daughter, a home health worker, that comes to care for him. “The result is an engrossing portrait of a family and individuals caught in the sweep of history, slavery, migration, and the more personal dramas of infidelity, lost love, and regret” states the author Maisy Card. Pick this one up for $17.

Find your Path

Carrie Underwood fans, get excited because her new book just launched today. The new title is called Find Your Path: Honor Your Body Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong. Throughout the book, Carrie shares her personal journey towards optimal health and how she built her brand Calia. She also shares her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect from American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health. This book would be a great gift idea to any young girl and is priced at $24.

The Boy From the Woods

Finally, if you’re looking for a thriller, The Boy From the Woods by Harlan Coben sounds gripping. Wilde, the main character, was found as a baby in the woods 30-years ago. Now an adult, he still doesn’t know where he came from, but when a young girl disappears into those same woods, he decides to face his past in hopes of finding her and the demons from his childhood. At under $19, this one is a must-read.

Which March book did you find most interesting? Let me know in the comments below.

