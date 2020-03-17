Any MacBook will fit in the Targus Voyager II Backpack, now $77 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Targus Voyager II Backpack (TSB953GL) for $76.99 shipped. That’s up to $33 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. With a food storage compartment, hideaway rain cover, and an umbrella pocket, this backpack is packed with handy features. It also happens to be quite spacious, leaving you with enough room to stow a 17-inch laptop and tablet. This ensures it is ready for any MacBook, large or small. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Shave $30 off when opting for Cocoon’s Slim Backpack at $45. This is the bag I’ve been using for years. It’s held up well and can fit each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks. There’s also a iPad compartment and GRID-IT! front pocket for snugly holding small accessories in place.

If you have a 17-inch laptop, the Cocoon Slim Backpack won’t be an ideal fit. Thankfully Solo Altitude is on sale for $55.50, making it a solid alternative to today’s featured deal. It typically fetches $80, leaving you with $25 in savings.

Targus Voyager II Backpack features:

  • Well-padded shock-absorbing laptop and tablet compartment
  • Trolley strap easily attaches to rolling luggage
  • Protective hideaway rain cover helps keep your backpack dry

