Amazon launches 1-day APC Battery Back Up and Surge Protector sale from $35

- Mar. 18th 2020 8:02 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 42% off APC UPS battery backup systems and surge protectors. One standout is the APC 550VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (BE550G) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $73 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked there in over a year and the best we can find. This model currently sells for $73 at B&H as well. This is a 550VA/330W system with eight outlets total and a pair of surge protected ethernet ports. It provides up to 100-watts for 28-minutes when the battery backup power is needed. The BE550G also sports a 5-foot, right-angle wall plug too keep things tidy and ships with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $45 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is the best we have tracked on Amazon outside of Black Friday 2019 and the lowest we can find. While this one won’t provide you with the back up battery power like today’s lead deal, three of its six outlets are surge protected while the two smart USB charger ports can be controlled via Alexa. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

For something even more affordable that will provide you with plenty of outputs and some protection, check out the AmazonBasics options. The 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector goes for $17 and provides even greater protection than the APC Smart Plug above, but you won’t get the Alexa support here.

APC 550VA UPS Battery Backup:

  • 550VA / 330W Backup Battery Power
  • 8 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 4 Battery Back up Surge Protector, plus 4 Surge Protection Only
  • Surge protection for ethernet dataline ports (RJ45 10/100 ports)
  • 5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), plus FREE power-management software
  • APC UPS replacement battery sold separately (part # APCRBC110)

