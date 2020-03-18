At $9, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s Canvas MacBook Backpack (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack for $9.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $20 off the what Amazon has charged over the course of the last few months and is within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked. This incredibly affordable bag is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything smaller. Several compartments and pockets throughout help owners keep gear organized and just a few seconds away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a backpack you already love, consider opting for Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer for $9. This specific offering is compact and measures 5- by 7-inches, ensuring it will fit in almost any bag, leaving it more organized than ever before.

While it’s certainly not in the same price range as the featured deal above, the Targus Voyager II Backpack has been reduced to $77. Recently fetching up to $110, this offer slashes $33 off.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack Bag features:

Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure

External top pocket—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!