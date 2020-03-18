At $9, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s Canvas MacBook Backpack (Reg. up to $30)

- Mar. 18th 2020 2:11 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack for $9.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $20 off the what Amazon has charged over the course of the last few months and is within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked. This incredibly affordable bag is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro or anything smaller. Several compartments and pockets throughout help owners keep gear organized and just a few seconds away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a backpack you already love, consider opting for Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer for $9. This specific offering is compact and measures 5- by 7-inches, ensuring it will fit in almost any bag, leaving it more organized than ever before.

While it’s certainly not in the same price range as the featured deal above, the Targus Voyager II Backpack has been reduced to $77. Recently fetching up to $110, this offer slashes $33 off.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack Bag features:

  • Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches.
  • Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure
  • External top pocket—great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

