Apple’s new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are already on sale, pre-order here to save up to $105

Following today’s announcement of new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Expercom is now offering pre-orders with up to $105 off. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar design with a refreshed camera system, new processor, and display. The latest MacBook Air delivers a Retina display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and a minimum of 256GB worth of storage. Free shipping is available for all. Hit the jump for a line by line breakdown of pricing and deals available.

iPad Pro

Make sure to grab an extra case for your iPad Pro, this option is affordable and available in both 11- and 12.9-inch options.

MacBook Air

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

