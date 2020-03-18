Apple’s new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are already on sale, pre-order here to save up to $105

Following today’s announcement of new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Expercom is now offering pre-orders with up to $105 off. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar design with a refreshed camera system, new processor, and display. The latest MacBook Air delivers a Retina display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and a minimum of 256GB worth of storage. Free shipping is available for all. Hit the jump for a line by line breakdown of pricing and deals available.
iPad Pro
- 11-inch:
- Wi-Fi
- 128GB: $749 (Reg. $799)
- 256GB: $844 (Reg. $899)
- 512GB: $1,034 (Reg. $1,099)
- Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 256GB: $989 (Reg. $1,049)
- Wi-Fi
- 12-inch:
- Wi-Fi
- 128GB: $939 (Reg. $999)
- 256GB: $1,034 (Reg. $1,099)
- Wi-Fi + Cellular:
- 256GB: $1,179 (Reg. $1,249)
- 1TB: $1,564 (Reg. $1,649)
- Wi-Fi
Make sure to grab an extra case for your iPad Pro, this option is affordable and available in both 11- and 12.9-inch options.
MacBook Air
- 1.1GHz dual-core i3 8GB/256GB: $947 (Reg. $999)
- 1.1GHz dual-core i3 8GB/256GB with AppleCare+: $1,156 (Reg. $1,249)
- 1.1GHz dual-core i3 16GB/256GB: $1,139 (Reg. $1,199)
- 1.1GHz quad-core i5 8GB/512GB: $1,235 (Reg. $1,299)
- 1.1GHz quad-core i5 8GB/512GB with AppleCare+: $1,444 (Reg. $1,549)
- 1.1GHz quad-core i5 16GB/512GB: $1,427 (Reg. $1,499)
- 1.2GHz quad-core i7 16GB/1TB: $1,763 (Reg. $1,849)
Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.
